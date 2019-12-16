Megan and Bert Keely performing at benefit concert Dec. 20

The father and daughter duo of Bert and Megan Keely are part of the line up at a benefit concert in San Francisco on Dec. 20. Emails Megan:

“Hope you can join us for a cozy evening of acoustic goodness on Friday, December 20th at La Promenade Café. Space is limited, so purchase your tickets in advance.

‘We’ll start right at 5:00 pm and most likely finish up around 8:00pm. This will be a sampling of several of my favorites playing a few songs each — and paying it forward to Bring Change To Mind, a SF-based organization doing great work to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.”