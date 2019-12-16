Megan and Bert Keely performing at benefit concert Dec. 20

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on December 16, 2019

The father and daughter duo of Bert and Megan Keely are part of the line up at a benefit concert in San Francisco on Dec. 20. Emails Megan:

“Hope you can join us for a cozy evening of acoustic goodness on Friday, December 20th at La Promenade Café.  Space is limited, so purchase your tickets in advance.

‘We’ll start right at 5:00 pm and most likely finish up around 8:00pm. This will be a sampling of several of my favorites playing a few songs each — and paying it forward to Bring Change To Mind, a SF-based organization doing great work to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.”

Tagged as: Bring Change to Mind, Megam Keely

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: