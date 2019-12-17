Coyotes continue to roam the streets of Menlo Park



I’ve long seen coyotes on the Dish, especially at dawn, and my husband sees them frequently on the Stanford golf course. But in my 25 years living in Menlo Park near Oak Knoll School, I’ve never seen as many as has been the case in recent months. A neighbor spotted one sitting on our front lawn!

A quick read of NextDoor, indicates they’ve been spotted frequently in the western portion of Menlo Park (on both sides of the Alameda), in Sharon Heights and Stockbridge in Atherton, to name a few locations. A couple of people have seen a pack of three near Walsh Rd. Cats and rabbits have been killed.

Here are some actions you can take to reduce coyote encounters and keep pets safe.

Residents are encouraged to contact Animal Control at 650-340-8200 if a coyote or other wildlife comes into direct contact with humans and/or pets and involves a bite or attack.

You can reduce this risk by treating coyotes with appropriate respect and caution. You can discourage coyotes from visiting your property by making sure there is nothing there they can eat, including:

– Harvest ripe and fallen fruit

– Keep garbage and compost in closed containers

– Resolve rodent infestations or other conditions that may bring small mammals to your property – these are attractive food for coyotes

– If you keep rabbits or poultry outdoors, make sure they are in a cage or kennel where coyotes cannot reach them

– Do not let small dogs or cats outdoors at night without supervision

– Do not feed pets outdoors at night or leave pet food out overnight

Excessively bold coyotes can be frightened away by shouting or making other loud noises, waving your arms, or throwing objects in its direction. This may help the coyote regain its natural fear of humans and prevent future confrontations. If the coyote does not immediately retreat, you should slowly back away. Do not run or turn your back on the coyote.

Never feed or approach a coyote or other wild animal. Feeding wild animals is unhealthy and unsafe for both people and animals!

The 20 cities and towns in San Mateo County contract with the County to operate a countywide animal control program. The County contracts with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS), a private non-profit organization, to enforce all animal control laws, shelter homeless animals, and provide a variety of other services.