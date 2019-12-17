Head U.S. Olympic women’s wrestling coach will conduct clinic at M-A

Terry Steiner is an American wrestler and wrestling coach, who was an NCAA champion and three-time All-American. He is currently the women’s U.S. National Coach for USA Wrestling and is preparing the U.S. Women Olympic Team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Coach Steiner was coached by Dan Gable.

The clinic on Saturday, Jan. 4, is open to all high school age female wrestlers; the cost is $85 for the program that runs 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and includes lunch. Registration in advance is required.

This girls’ clinic is designed to develop wrestler technique, mindset, and bring national level training to aspiring champions.