Woodside Village Hub hosts holiday gift faire on Dec. 20

Enjoy an old-fashioned village holiday at the Woodside Village Hub (3154 Woodside Rd.) this Friday, Dec. 20, from 11:00 am too 5:00 pm. The holiday gift faire and party is free and has something for everyone! We offer a unique range of locally made gifts from 15 vendors, as well as complimentary champagne for early shoppers. For the kids, we will have a bouncy house, a kids’ craft zone, Kid’s Kreations, Santa, and lunch. Enjoy live music throughout the afternoon while sipping on hot mulled cider.