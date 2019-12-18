Spotted: Man sporting Beardaments in downtown Menlo Park

A few days ago Menlo Park resident Kristi Elliot was shopping downtown when she came upon a very festively dressed couple who said they were heading to a party at Facebook.

While the woman was eye catching in what could be called a “double dress,” it was the man who really got Kristi’s attention: He was wearing what he identified as Beardaments in his beard.

A little digging and we discovered the the originator of Beardaments, Jason McOmber, got backing when he appeared on Shark Tank.