Overnight parking in Menlo Park is not enforced from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2

The City of Menlo Park is suspending residential overnight parking enforcement during the holidays. As a courtesy, the overnight parking ordinance will not be enforced beginning Friday morning, December 20, 2019, through Thursday morning, January 2, 2020.

Overnight parking enforcement will resume at 2:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020.

If residents anticipate guests staying for a few more days, overnight parking permits can be purchased in person at the Police Department or online. All parked vehicles will receive one courtesy warning whether a permit is displayed or not.