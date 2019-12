Tonight marks the Winter Solstice



Winter Solstice is on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8:19 pm in Menlo Park. In terms of daylight, this day is 5 hours, 10 minutes shorter than on the Summer Solstice. In most locations north of Equator, the shortest day of the year is around this date.

Photo of Fitzgerald Marine Preserve by InMenlo co-founder Scott J. Loftesness (c)2019