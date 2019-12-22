Overnight rain leads to daytime showers – then some sun!

Rain pounded the rooftops of Menlo Park overnight. “.35” as of 7:30 am,” reported InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ. “Now at 4.1” season to date. Looks like more to fall today.”

Bill was correct. After a brief period of sun mid-morning, the umbrellas were back up at the Menlo Park farmers markets around 10:00 am.

With the commercial crab season now opened Pietro Parravano was selling them from his stall. He told us they’re taking their annual holiday break, returning Jan. 12.

And about that additional rain, Bill emailed: ” It is 3:15 pm, and the sun is shining so how about a rain report. Just .1” since this morning’s report. That is 4.2”season to date and that compares to 4.25” a year ago. Recall that is a solid rain year of a bit over 23”.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019