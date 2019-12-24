Atherton Police arrest man hunkered down in garage on Jennings Lane

Shortly before 4:00 yesterday (12/23/19), Atherton Police patrol officers responded to a report of suspicious adult male in a garage at a residence on Jennings Lane, near Middlefield Rd. The homeowners observed the subject in the garage watching television.

Upon arrival, Atherton police officers found 31-year-old, David Lee Jeffery Magris of San Francisco in a garage. Magris ducked down and appeared to reach for something. Officers ordered him to stop and raise his hands to which he complied. Close to Magris were baseball bats and a hatchet, which officers later determined he had collected from the property.

Investigation determined that Magris had ransacked the garage and a second garage on the property. He collected items including wine, a gaming system, a lantern and a blanket. Magris was also found to be on probation for vehicle theft and vandalism in San Francisco County.

Magris was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for 460 PC – Burglary and 602 PC – Trespassing.