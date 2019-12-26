2020 tennis keys for Menlo Park courts available starting January 2

Annual tennis keys for 2020 will be available for purchase at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium (600 Alma St) starting Thursday, January 2 and the Onetta Harris Community Center (100 Terminal Ave.) starting Monday, January 6.

The Arrillaga Family Gymnasium office will be open:

-Thursday, January 2

-Saturday, January 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-Monday, January 6

For keys purchased between January 1 and June 30, the fees are:

-$63 for residents

-$127 for unincorporated Menlo Park and non-residents

From July 1 to December 31, the key price will be prorated to:

-$42 for residents

-$84 for unincorporated Menlo Park residents and nonresidents

Locks were removed from the gates earlier this month, and tennis courts will be accessible for free for a few weeks before the new locks are installed in mid-January.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission