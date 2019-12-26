2020 tennis keys for Menlo Park courts available starting January 2

Annual tennis keys for 2020 will be available for purchase at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium (600 Alma St) starting Thursday, January 2 and the Onetta Harris Community Center (100 Terminal Ave.) starting Monday, January 6.
The Arrillaga Family Gymnasium office will be open:
-Thursday, January 2
-Saturday, January 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-Monday, January 6
For keys purchased between January 1 and June 30, the fees are:
-$63 for residents
-$127 for unincorporated Menlo Park and non-residents
From July 1 to December 31, the key price will be prorated to:
-$42 for residents
-$84 for unincorporated Menlo Park residents and nonresidents
Locks were removed from the gates earlier this month, and tennis courts will be accessible for free for a few weeks before the new locks are installed in mid-January.
From Menlo Updates; used with permission
