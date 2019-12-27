Get questions answered at Menlo Park budget workshop on Jan. 9

Learn about the city budget process and prepare for the Menlo Park City Council’s annual goal-setting session coming in late January at a budget workshop on Thursday, Jan. 9, which will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.)

This informational workshop will cover a variety of topics, including but not limited to:

-The purpose of a budget

-Community input opportunities

-The difference between operating budgets and funding for capital infrastructure projects

The workshop will be interactive with the opportunity to ask questions throughout and learn more about the City’s finances. This workshop will not be a City Council meeting, so there is no limit on the number or length of questions!

Questions are welcome in advance or at the workshop.

Please contact Administrative Services Director Lenka Diaz or Finance and Budget Manager Dan Jacobson if you have any questions you would like answered in the workshop presentation.