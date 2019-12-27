Surprise breakfast for Cheeky Monkey employees brings holiday cheer

An anonymous Menlo Park family from Upper Laurel School provided a surprise hearty breakfast from Stacks to all 19 employees at Cheeky Monkey last Saturday, Dec. 21.

Emailed our anonymous tipster: “This family has shopped there for years, and the mom of twins is deeply grateful for all the help she has received whenever she’s in the store, late, disorganized and having no idea what to buy nor the time or talent to wrap it. She’s always blown away by the deep knowledge and caring the long-tenured team has.”

According to Cheeky Monkey owner Anna Chow (pictured with husband Dexter), the breakfast was a gift that kept giving, supplying not just one but three meals.

“In 17 years, something like this has never happened before,” she said with deep gratitude in her voice. “We really appreciate our customers, and it feels so good to know they appreciate us, too.”

For those who’ve not wandered the aisles of Cheeky Monkey, it really is a Menlo Park treasure. Anna and Dexter, who live in Menlo Park and have two children, purchased the store, then in a smaller location a few blocks away, in 1999. In 2016, the store was named Retailer of the Year by the Western Toy and Hobby Representatives Association — selected from the 1,000 plus stores in the 13 western states.

The store is currently offering holiday related items at 40% off through January 5. Families are welcome to attend the annual Countdown to Noon on December 31 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. There will be fun crafts and activities to welcome in 2020 and a balloon drop at the stroke of noon!

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018