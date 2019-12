Take part in laughter yoga on Jan. 7 at Menlo Park Library

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Jan. 7 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm for an hour of easy, fun, playful, and stress-reducing laughter and breathing exercises, followed by guided meditation.

No special clothing, shoes, or equipment needed.

Laughter yoga is a modern exercise involving prolonged voluntary laughter. This type of yoga is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides similar physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. It is usually done in groups, with eye contact and lots of playfulness between participants.