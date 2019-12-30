Little more than a drop in latest rain storm

Steady rain was predicted for yesterday afternoon, but the result was slightly more than a drop. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.15” this afternoon. I am now 4.55” season to date. 4.65” a year ago on this date.”

Bill’s gauge had just a trace this morning.

A dry spell is predicted as we head into the new year, but the moisture over the best few weeks has yielded some pretty green moss on the area’s oak trees, the limb pictured was spotted along Los Trancos Creek.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019