The Costanza-Fong Family String Trio performs at Woodside’s First Friday on Jan. 3

The Costanza-Fong Family String Trio will be performing Iconic Works by Beethoven and Dohnany. The evening will feature performances of two brilliant works for violin, viola, and cello. The group showcases the musical talents of husband Christopher Costanza (cello) and wife Debra Fong (violin) and their daughter, Isabella Costanza (viola).

Debra and Chris are Stanford Music Department faculty members who perform far and wide as soloists and chamber musicians. Isabella is currently pursuing her Artist Diploma at the Glenn Gould School in Toronto. These musicians have called Stanford home since 2003, when Christopher joined the St. Lawrence String Quartet, Ensemble in Residence at Stanford. Their formal work together as a trio brings them to both the West and East coasts this season.

The program highlights two of the greatest works for this combination of instruments: Beethoven’s sunny trio in D Major, Op. 9, No. 2 and Hungarian composer Ernst von Donányi’s delightful and virtuosic Serenade, Op. 10.

The event, which starts at 7:00 pm, is free with complimentary light refreshments. Ccome a bit early to secure a seat!