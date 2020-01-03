Holiday tree recycling available through Jan. 31 for Menlo Park resident

Menlo Park residents can place trees in the street for pickup as part of the City of Menlo Park’s franchise agreement with Recology San Mateo County. Crews will collect holiday trees placed curbside next to your green compost cart on your regular collection day through January 31, 2020. Please remember to keep trees out of bike lanes and out of the storm gutter.

Holiday tree recycling guidelines:

-Trees should be clean of all lights, tinsel, tree stands, nails and decorations

-Trees may be up to 8 feet in length

-Larger trees (beyond 8 ft.) should be cut into pieces and placed next to or inside the green compost cart

-Flocked trees will be accepted

Apartment managers/owners may call 650-595-3900 to arrange for holiday tree collection for tenants.

For the creative recycler, here are some other ideas for repurposing your tree:

-Bird feeders: Place the holiday tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Fresh orange slices or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter.

-Mulch: A holiday tree is biodegradable. Remove and chip branches to use as mulch in gardens.

-Living, rooted trees: Rooted trees can be planted in your yard after the holidays.