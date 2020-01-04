Photos by local travelers show off quality of winter light

Menlo Park residents who’ve been out and about this holiday season have taken some lovely photographs that show off the wonderful effects of winter light.

We’re hoping this photo essay brightens your day!

If you’re out and about this winter and capture the beauty of the low sun and/or clouds, send your photo to tips[at]inmenlo.com.

Top: Pacific Grove/Asilomar beach by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Second from top: Kayaker along Jenner River by Scott J. Loftesness (c) 2019

Third from top: Portola Valley oak by Irene Searles (c) 2020

Bottom: Tiber River in Florence by Carol Jorgenson Mince (c) 2020