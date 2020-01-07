Restorative Parenting: Introducing Restorative Practices used at school for home is topic on Jan. 8

Karen Junker, a certified trainer by the International Institute for Restorative Practices, will address ways of speaking, listening, and asking questions to build healthy relationships and de-escalate conflict at the next Menlo Park School District Speaker Series on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 pm at Hillview Middle School.

Junker has broad expertise using restorative practices to build community, collaborating with schools and districts including MPCSD to promote healthy environments for all students. She works with administrators, teachers, and students to implement school-wide restorative practices including conflict resolution, suspension diversion, Peer Court/Council, and community building circles.

Learn how to use Restorative Practices philosophies and methods at home with your children – the same Restorative Practices that are used within MPCSD – to maintain healthy, conflict-free relationships or work towards creating the balanced, positive relationship you desire with your children.