Visit with artist Inez Storer at Cafe Zoë on Jan. 11

Mixed media and collage artist Inez Storer, who is currently Cafe Zoë’s featured artist, will be at the cafe this Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2:00 pm to explore “how coffee houses can inspire us to keep the dialogue going and staying engaged as we enter a year of political importance.”

The cafe is located at 1929 Menalto Ave. in Menlo Park. Artwork featured here is titled Patriotism.