Meeting on the proposed Belle Haven Community Center and Library Project set for Jan. 11

Learn about Facebook’s offer to build a Menlo Park community center in the Belle Haven neighborhood on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10:00 am to Noon at the Menlo Park Senior Center, 110 Terminal Ave. Provide your thoughts and input on how you’d like to use the proposed facility. Understand the process and timeline going forward and how community members like you can be involved.