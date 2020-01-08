MyNabes is designed to help build strong, friendly neighborhoods

Last fall, Menlo Oaks resident Elodie Bottine (pictured left in photo) teamed up with her friend Raluca Perkins to launch a mobile app called My Nabes.

“It promotes mutual-aid between neighbors — a way to share services or items, help one another and get to know each other better,” explains Elodie.

With MyNabes you can ask or offer help and share services and items with your neighbors across 20 categories. Borrow a drill rather than buying one. Discover new playmates for your kids. Get the couple of eggs needed to finish a recipe. Find people to carpool with.

“I decided to launch the app because I think that instead of seeing what’s wrong in a neighborhood, it is better to see what we can do to help each other out,” says Elodie. “And living in USA without family I would love to be able to connect with my neighbors, get to know them and sometimes get some help from people I can trust — and help in return. It’s also a good way to build a strong, reliable community!”

Details of how it works it available on the MyNabes website. To guarantee privacy, no user information is shared or sold to a third party. You can download MyNabes at the App Store and from Google Play.