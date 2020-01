First rain of 2020 falls in Menlo Park

Ahead of a morning of predicted off and on showers, InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reports shortly before 8:00 am: “My first measurable rain of the new calendar year, but only .05”. I am now at 4.6″ rain season to date. That compares to 6.5” a year ago.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2019