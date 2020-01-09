Make appointment for free household hazardous waste collection event in Menlo Park on Jan. 11

Menlo Park residents are invited to make appointments to drop off their household hazardous waste materials at a special local HHW collection event January 11, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. (appointments required).

Acceptable items include: acids/bases, aerosol cans, automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, break fluids, etc.), cleaning products, fertilizers, pesticides, flammable liquids, fluorescent lights (compact and tubes), paints, inks and photo chemicals. Radioactive, explosive, medical and commercial waste is prohibited.

You can schedule your appointment online or by calling 650-372-6200. Space is limited.