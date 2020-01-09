Stanford Blood Center in urgent need of all blood types

Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is facing a critical need for all blood types after the busy holiday season and is asking Bay Area residents to come out and donate as soon as possible to meet the immediate needs of local patients.

Higher than expected usage in December, coupled with lower collections due to donors being away for the holidays, has depleted the local blood supply. Currently, all blood types are needed — the O positive and O negative inventories, in particular, are down to a one-day supply — and, unless there is a spike in donations, there will not be enough products on the shelves to fill all hospital requests this week.

“Blood takes time to collect, test, and prepare for use. It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, whether it’s in support of a trauma patient or emergency surgery, so we’re urging the community to please consider donating this week,” says SBC spokesperson Ross Coyle. “All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of up to three patients with a single donation.”

The Stanford Blood Center in Menlo Park is located at 445 Burgess Dr., Suite #100. You can call 888-723-7831 to make an appointment of book online.