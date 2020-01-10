Jym Marks Quintet performs at Menlo Park Library on Jan. 11

Jazz lovers unite for a free concert from the local group, the Jym Marks Quintet, at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11:00 am to noon.

Marks calls his progressive jazz “a spirit that keeps seeking to change the language…players keep delivering it in their own way, hoping not to say it the same each time.”

Local musician, poet, author, lecturer, and business owner Jym Marks has been a band leader for over 40 years and has played with John Handy, James Moody, and many other jazz greats. His first band, the Jym Marks Afro Ensemble, opened for Thelonious Monk at Palo Alto High School in 1967, and is mentioned in Monk’s book, “The Life and Times of an American Original.” When not behind his drums, Jym performs his poetry as a member of “The Poets Three.”

This event is made possible by funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Portrait of Jym Marks taken by Chris Gulker in 2010