Overnight rain brings damp streets in Menlo Park – plus 49er prediction

While you might not have heard rain on the rooftop overnight, the damp streets in Menlo Park tell the story. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I can squeeze out .05” for 4.7” season to date.

“More importantly, Mr. Rainfall is predicting a 49er win, 34-23. The 49ers will score four touchdowns and two field goals. The Vikings will have two touchdowns and three field goals.”

Anyone else care to venture a guess as to score and game outcome?

Update at 4:00 pm: 49ers win, 27-10!