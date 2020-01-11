Overnight rain brings damp streets in Menlo Park – plus 49er prediction

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on January 11, 2020

While you might not have heard rain on the rooftop overnight, the damp streets in Menlo Park tell the story. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ:  “I can squeeze out .05” for 4.7” season to date.

“More importantly, Mr. Rainfall is predicting a 49er win, 34-23. The 49ers will score four touchdowns and two field goals. The Vikings will have two touchdowns and three field goals.”

Anyone else care to venture a guess as to score and game outcome?

Update at 4:00 pm: 49ers win, 27-10!

