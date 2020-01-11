Spotted: Pretty apple and cranberry chopped salad at Oak + Violet

Not being a big cranberry fan myself, the Apple & Cranberry Chopped Salad on the menu at Oak + Violet restaurant in Menlo Park would not have been my first choice. Thank goodness my companion insisted!

Made up of broccoli, chickpeas, carrots, smoked provolone, cucumber, along with its namesakes, and topped with a light yoghurt dressing, it was absolutely delicious, not to mention eye-pleasing to look at.

It’s just one item of the seasonal winter menu created by Executive Chef Simona Oliveri, who we plan to hear more from in an upcoming interview.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020