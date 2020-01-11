“The Square Show” is featured at the Portola Art Gallery in January and February

In January and February 2020, the Portola Art Gallery presents The Square Show – a group exhibition of 6×6″ works. Shown here are four watercolor paintings by artist Steve Curl.

The diminutive original paintings and fine art photographs make owning an original piece of art easier for the first time buyer and make wonderful gifts.

A reception for the participating artists is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, from 1:00 too 4:00 pm. The Portola Art Gallery is located in the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park. It is opened Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.