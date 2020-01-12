Hear from the candidates for Senate District 13 at a Climate and Environment Forum

A non-partisan forum featuring candidates for the California District 13 State Senate race will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Menlo-Atherton High School Performing Arts Center (555 Middlefield Ave). It will include six of the District’s registered candidates: Josh Becker, Michael Brownrigg, Alex Glew, Sally Lieber, Shelly Masur, and Annie Oliva. They are running for the seat currently held by Sen. Jerry Hill, who is terming out.

The forum’s focus is on the climate crisis and key environmental issues facing our region. The candidates will have the opportunity to present their views on the best strategies to protect and restore the environmental health and integrity of our community — and their vision for a stable climate future.

Event schedule:

– Doors open at 6:30 pm.

– Event begins at 7:00 pm.

– Candidates will provide opening statements and respond to questions formulated by the cosponsoring organizations: 350 Silicon Valley, Acterra, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Midpen Media Center and Sustainable San Mateo County.

– Candidates will then respond to questions selected from the audience.

– Time allotted for informal conversations with the candidates at 9:30 pm.