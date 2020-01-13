“Biased: How Unconscious Bias Shapes Behavior” is topic at Common Ground speaker series on Jan. 15

Stanford Professor Jennifer Eberhardt (pictured above left) will be in conversation with Julie Lythcott-Haims (right) to discuss implicit bias and how it impacts our society at the Common Ground speaker series on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 pm at Sacred Heart Prep (150 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton).

Eberhart offers a powerful exploration of how unconscious bias and ingrained stereotypes can shape our perception, attention, memory, and behavior without our realization or intent. She will talk about her substantial research and experience – set out in her compelling book Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think, and Do – illuminating how racial bias seeps into our classrooms, college campuses, police departments, and businesses.

Registration in advance to attend this free event.