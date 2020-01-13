Find about about San Francisco’s public stairways on Jan. 15

Hundreds of public stairways traverse San Francisco’s 42 hills, exposing scenic vistas and linking colorful, diverse neighborhoods.

Mary Burk, co-author of Stairway Walks in San Francisco: The Joy of Urban Exploring, will share some of the city’s well-known and clandestine corridors where you may encounter enchanting tidbits of architecture, history, pop culture, and horticulture at the Menlo Park Library. The talk takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.