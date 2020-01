Is Menlo Park “Camelot” when it comes to rain?

There seems to be a pattern emerging in 2020.

Rain falls overnight in Menlo Park but has stopped by the time early morning exercisers hit the trail and children pedal their way to school, a Camelot-like pattern.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Another .05”. Now at 4.75”.”

The low winter sun makes for a long shadow just after dawn on the Dish.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020