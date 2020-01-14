Applications being accepted for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program

Summer seems far away, but the deadline is fast approaching for civic-minded local teens to apply for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program which provides paid summer internships at local nonprofits.

Last summer, Student Leaders worked at Menlo Park-based LifeMoves, which focuses on homelessness in Silicon Valley.

Bank of America selects local high school juniors and seniors for the program that includes attending a leadership summit in Washington DC with hundreds of other Student Leaders from other states.

The 2020 application is open now through January 31.

Photo courtesy of Bank of America Student Leaders program