Free film screening at Art Ventures gallery on Jan. 17

The UNAFF (United Nations Association Film Festival) Cafe in conjunction with Menlo Park Public Art is presenting Can Art Stop a Bullet: William Kelly’s Big Picture on Friday, Jan. 17 at 6:00 pm. A description of the film is available online.

The screening will take place at Art Ventures Gallery, 888 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park, with a discussion following.

In addition, human rights photographer Mark Tuschman will show some pieces from his series Faces of Courage.