Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces 2020 CZI Community Fund recipients

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced nearly $3.5 million in grants to Bay Area organizations* working on the most critical issues facing local communities. A number of the 40 organizations are based in Menlo Park and almost all offer services in the city’s Belle Haven neighborhood. Organizations in East Palo Alto, unincorporated North Fair Oaks, and Redwood City are also receiving funding through the annual CZI Community Fund.

“The CZI Fund recipients provide crucial services and programs that will continue to have a positive impact in the communities they serve,” said Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor, who represents District 1, which includes the Belle Haven neighborhood. “I’m also very encouraged to see that there are several organizations on the list that serve local residents. I’m grateful for their service to the City. In addition, the City of Menlo Park contributes annually to programs and services that improve the quality of life for our residents.

“I am also hopeful that CZI will continue to inform their funding decisions based on the San Mateo County data and priorities for building healthy, equitable communities. This will ensure that they continue to fund the most deserving and needy organizations, and in the process address the inequity that exists in our towns and neighborhoods.”

Launched in 2017, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 70 local organizations. This year’s CZI Community Fund recipients include organizations focused on food security, workforce development, homelessness, immigration, health care, mentoring, education, and more.

“CZI Community Fund recipients are on the front lines of critical work to support our neighbors and strengthen our community,” said Cristina Huezo, Director of CZI Community at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. “We’re grateful for their leadership and are proud to support and partner with them in 2020.”

2020 CZI Community Fund recipients include (those based in Menlo Park with links to websites):

Able Works

Aim High for High School

Alameda County Health Pathway Partnership – Emergency Medical Services Corps

Belle Haven Community Development Fund

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

CASA of San Mateo County

Community Gatepath

Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse

East Palo Alto Academy Foundation

Eastside College Preparatory School

Ecumenical Hunger Program

Faith in Action Bay Area

Family Connections

Free At Last: Community Recovery And Rehabilitation Services

Fresh Lifelines for Youth, Inc.

Girls To Women

HIP Housing

Immigration Institute of the Bay Area

JobTrain

Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County

Live in Peace

Multicultural Counseling and Educational Services of the Bay Area

Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto

One East Palo Alto Neighborhood Improvement Initiative

One Life Counseling Center

Pangea Legal Services

Peninsula Bridge

Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center

Project WeHope

Ravenswood Family Health Center

Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center

Retraining The Village

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Services Immigrant Rights & Education Network

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

St. Francis Center

Tax-Aid

The Multicultural Institute

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Youth United for Community Action

2020 CZI Community Fund recipients will receive year-long grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000. In addition, CZI will partner with recipients to identify additional ways to support their work, including capacity building trainings and collaboration opportunities.

More information about 2020 CZI Community Fund recipients is available online.

Photo by Robb Most at BGCP program at Belle Haven School in Menlo Park (c) 2017

*Tax status: Organizations must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, have a valid fiscal agent or sponsor that is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a local municipality or government agency.