Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces 2020 CZI Community Fund recipients

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced nearly $3.5 million in grants to Bay Area organizations* working on the most critical issues facing local communities. A number of the 40 organizations are based in Menlo Park and almost all offer services in the city’s Belle Haven neighborhood. Organizations in East Palo Alto, unincorporated North Fair Oaks, and Redwood City are also receiving funding through the annual CZI Community Fund.
“The CZI Fund recipients provide crucial services and programs that will continue to have a positive impact in the communities they serve,” said Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor, who represents District 1, which includes the Belle Haven neighborhood. “I’m also very encouraged to see that there are several organizations on the list that serve local residents. I’m grateful for their service to the City. In addition, the City of Menlo Park contributes annually to programs and services that improve the quality of life for our residents.
“I am also hopeful that CZI will continue to inform their funding decisions based on the San Mateo County data and priorities for building healthy, equitable communities. This will ensure that they continue to fund the most deserving and needy organizations, and in the process address the inequity that exists in our towns and neighborhoods.”
Launched in 2017, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 70 local organizations. This year’s CZI Community Fund recipients include organizations focused on food security, workforce development, homelessness, immigration, health care, mentoring, education, and more.
“CZI Community Fund recipients are on the front lines of critical work to support our neighbors and strengthen our community,” said Cristina Huezo, Director of CZI Community at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. “We’re grateful for their leadership and are proud to support and partner with them in 2020.”
2020 CZI Community Fund recipients include (those based in Menlo Park with links to websites):
Able Works
Aim High for High School
Alameda County Health Pathway Partnership – Emergency Medical Services Corps
Belle Haven Community Development Fund
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula
CASA of San Mateo County
Community Gatepath
Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse
East Palo Alto Academy Foundation
Eastside College Preparatory School
Ecumenical Hunger Program
Faith in Action Bay Area
Family Connections
Free At Last: Community Recovery And Rehabilitation Services
Fresh Lifelines for Youth, Inc.
Girls To Women
HIP Housing
Immigration Institute of the Bay Area
JobTrain
Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County
Live in Peace
Multicultural Counseling and Educational Services of the Bay Area
Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto
One East Palo Alto Neighborhood Improvement Initiative
One Life Counseling Center
Pangea Legal Services
Peninsula Bridge
Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center
Project WeHope
Ravenswood Family Health Center
Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center
Retraining The Village
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
Services Immigrant Rights & Education Network
St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room
St. Francis Center
Tax-Aid
The Multicultural Institute
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Youth United for Community Action
2020 CZI Community Fund recipients will receive year-long grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000. In addition, CZI will partner with recipients to identify additional ways to support their work, including capacity building trainings and collaboration opportunities.
More information about 2020 CZI Community Fund recipients is available online.
Photo by Robb Most at BGCP program at Belle Haven School in Menlo Park (c) 2017
*Tax status: Organizations must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, have a valid fiscal agent or sponsor that is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a local municipality or government agency.
