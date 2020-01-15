The Festive Table hosts second annual Resolution Reboot event January 31

The Festive Table will present the second annual health & wellness event, Resolution Reboot at the Allied Arts Guild on January 31 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

On hand will be 20 health and wellness vendors in one room, each presenting how they can help with your overall health and well-being.

“You will walk away informed and better educated with the contacts, business information, and tips for your best year yet” emails event organizer Michele DeWolf (pictured). “Every vendor is carefully selected not only because they have cool businesses, but also because they are stellar humans who are passionate about helping you thrive.”

Tickets range in price from $25 for venue only access to $100 for an all-day ticket that includes a coaching workshop, stretch class, continental breakfast and lunch in addition to venue access. Tickets are available online.

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2017