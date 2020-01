Champs of the 2020 Encinal Spelling Bee

Out of 15 participating students, Riann Shetty won the 2020 Encinal Spelling Bee with Marissa Hou and Kian Kourtidis the runner ups. After 37 grueling spelling rounds, Riaan’s final championship word was “kaleidoscope.” Mr. Vandro served as the announcer and retired teachers, Ms. Stroh and Ms. Hatfiled, were the judges.