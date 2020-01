Spotted: Laura Hamilton at the Bean in Chicago

Writes InMenlo contributing photographer Laura Hamilton: “I had a chance to walk around my old stomping grounds Thursday morning. It was a chilly 23 degrees outside. Sunny but sooo cold. This California-based mama was cold! I can’t believe I lived here as long as I did! Chicago will always have my heart but California is now home.”

Photo by Laura Hamilton (c) 2020