What a wintry day on the mid-Peninsula!

Our day began before dawn with a walk on the Dish where we were met with what felt like gale-force winds — and hail! By the time we got home, the sun was out (and Robb Most was able to capture a rainbow). Then there was rain and more rain before things started to calm down around 3:00.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: ” .75” of rain today. That is 5.6” season to date and compares to 7.3” same date last year. It was quite wet then, for several days.”

Did we mention it’s a bit chilly with temps in the ’40s?

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020