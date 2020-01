A little drizzle overnight adds to Menlo Park’s rainfall

The plastic bags covering the newspapers were wet this morning, giving an indication that more rain feel overnight. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.15” in my gauge…I am now 5.75”.”

Yesterday’s rain filled gullies across town. The one shown here is in west Menlo Park.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2020