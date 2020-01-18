Protesters again gather at Facebook to urge fact checking of political ads

Facebook users, investors, and neighbors gathered outside the Menlo Park-based company headquarters late yesterday afternoon demonstraitng against the company’s refusal to fact-check political ads run on their site.

“We are unhappy with [Facebook’s] decision to not fact check their political ads on their platform,” emailed Laura Stec of Bay Area Action. “We expect Facebook to righten this course as we approach the 2020 presidential election.

“Moreover, a greater issue is facing society. A weakening of important standards such as truth and facts poison our democracy, discourse, media, and the body politic. As Fiona Hill, National Security professional for the Trump administration said during her Capital Hill testimony, ‘Do not propagate (political) disinformation. When you do, you are doing the work of Vladimir Putin.’

“Everyone is allowed to have their own opinions, but no one is allowed to have their own facts.

“In 2020, [we believe that Facebook] must pay up by either 1) fact-checking political ads being bought and broadcast across its site, or 2) eliminate political ads all together.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2020