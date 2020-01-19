Guild Theatre project to impact traffic at El Camino Real/ Ravenswood Avenue this coming week and next

The Guild Theatre project is currently under construction and a lane on El Camino Real and Ravenswood Avenue must be closed intermittently during construction. This lane closure is to provide access and space to maneuver equipment safely.

During the weeks of January 20 and 27, southbound El Camino Real between Santa Cruz and Live Oak Avenues and westbound Ravenswood Avenue between Laurel and Merrill Streets will be reduced from two lanes to one. The lane closures will be in place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and are expected to cause delays on El Camino Real and Ravenswood Avenue as well as surrounding roadways.

Please drive safely and allow extra time during construction. The City’s police and transportation division staff will monitor conditions and work to minimize impacts where possible.

These lane closures on El Camino and Ravenswood are expected to occur intermittently over the next 18 months. Specific dates when lane closures are anticipated will be posted on El Camino Real.

Rendering of new Guild Theater as a live music venue by CAW architects