Applications for Menlo Park Grant for the Arts being accepted through March 1

The City of Menlo Park is now accepting applications for the Menlo Park Grant for the Arts (MPGA) program. The grant is for organizations wishing to perform in a professional-grade theater.

Ten organizations will be awarded between $500-$3,000 toward subsidizing the rental cost of the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center (PAC) for performances between July 2020 to June 2021. The Performing Arts Center seats 492 and contains professional-quality sound and lighting, an orchestra pit accommodating up to 80 musicians, and a full lobby and box office.

This grant was created to increase the accessibility of the PAC by members of the community and to encourage the growth of local artistic groups by providing a high-quality venue at a subsidized cost.

Grants are awarded to a variety of organizations, specifically those that help strengthen the local community and provide material appropriate for all ages, races and religions. Past recipients have included Menlowe Ballet and Kepler’s Literary Foundation, among others.

MPGA online applications will be accepted through March 1, 2020.

