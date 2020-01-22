Prairie Rose Band performs in Menlo Park on Jan. 25

Enjoy live music as the Prairie Rose Band returns to Menlo Park on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Belle Have Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.).

Prairie Rose promises a fun, toe-tapping, sing-along-if-you-like performance of songs you forgot you ever knew, and songs you never knew at all! The band’s wide-ranging repertoire includes folk and camp songs, 1930s and ’40s western swing, Patsy Cline, Cole Porter, along with audience requests.

The event is free, thanks to funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.