Wet streets and steady drizzle makes way for sunny afternoon



Streets in Menlo Park were wet this morning, and a steady drizzle continued though mid-morning. But it didn’t make a dent in InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ’s gauge. The blue skies mixed with clouds in the afternoon did make for a pretty picture thanks to this majestic oak on Crane St.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019