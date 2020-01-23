Construct high contract paper cut posters on Jan. 26

Learn how to use an X-Acto knife to cut paper to creategraphic posters around the theme of community from instructor Miriam Klein Stahl on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Drive) in Menlo Park.

Miriam Klein Stahl is a Bay Area artist, educator and activist and the New York Times-bestselling illustrator of Rad American Women A-Z and Rad Women Worldwide. In addition to her work in printmaking, drawing, sculpture, paper-cut and public art, she is also the co-founder of the Arts and Humanities Academy at Berkeley High School where she’s taught since 1995.

This event is pPart of the “My Community” Youth Poster Exhibition workshop series presented in partnership with Facebook Analog Research Lab and Menlo Park Library Foundation.