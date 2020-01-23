Erin MacGeraghty celebrates 45th anniversary of Erin Mac Jewelry



The party was just getting started — and will continue until 6:00 pm today — when we stopped in at Erin Mac Jewelry where owner Erin MacGeraghty is celebrating 45 years in business at her store in the Sharon Heights shopping center.

Think of Erin as the jewelry wizard of Menlo. Her specialty is transforming what “was” into what “is.” Think men’s watch chains into women’s necklaces, old belt buckles into necklaces, cuff links into earrings, to name a few. She also designs original pieces, often for specific individuals.

What’s the secret to her success (beyond her creative mind)? “I like to think I’ve always been in service to people,” she says, “maybe before there was an emphasis on service. I really care about my clients.”

Erin views her shop “as a place to have fun” she told us when we first met in 2013. “Jewelry is about love,” she said. “For me, it’s about sending a woman off feeling better than when she came in!”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020