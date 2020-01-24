Artist Elaine McCreight is participant in abstract painting exhibit

Menlo Park artist Elaine McCreight is one of four artists exhibiting paintings at the Vargas Gallery at Mission College.

The exhibit is called Driven to Abstraction, and also features works by Lorraine Lawson, Bonnie Neumann and Beth Shields. All were selected for “their intriguing examples of abstract work,” according to galley director Lynne Todaro. The four artists have exhibited widely but this is the first time they are showing together.

The exhibition run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 29, and there will be a reception for the artists on Saturday, Feb. 1, from noon to 2:00 pm. The gallery is located at Gillmor Center Room 102, Mission College, 3000 Mission College Blvd., Santa Clara.

Photo of Elaine McCreight taken by Irene Searles for a profile on InMenlo (c) 2018