Mad Science Fun Station comes to Menlo Park on Jan. 26

Students in grades 2-6 maye not believe their eyes at the Mad Science “Do You See What ‘Eye’ See” fun station coming to the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr) on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Learn how your eyes and brain work together to process images, and take home a pair of rainbow diffraction glasses.

No registration necessary. This free event is made possible thanks to funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.