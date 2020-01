Spotted: Another winning pasta from Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel at Camper

Menlo Park is lucky (in our humble opinion) to get the king of pasta heading the kitchen at Camper. And what’s great is that there is always the tried and true (my companion loves the rigatoni) and the new.

Tonight we got the best of both worlds, getting a special taste of a new addition to the menu, the Carrot Corzetti with Braised Llano Seco Pork, Pistachio Piccada, Fennel Pollen and Mokum Carrots.

It was really delicious…

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020